Breakfast berry crumble
If you are short on berries, pad out with stewed stonefruit. I use Kato sensational nut delight muesli in this recipe.
For the filling
|500 g
|Boysenberries, frozen is fine
|1 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Flour
For the crumble
|1 cup
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|½ cup
|Soft brown sugar
|¼ cup
|Toasted muesli
|3 Tbsp
|Rolled oats
|100 g
|Butter, chilled, cut into small dice
Directions
- Heat the oven to 190C.
- Lightly grease a 4-cup capacity ovenproof dish or 4 individual ovenproof dishes.
- Place the boysenberries in a bowl and sprinkle over the sugar and flour, tossing well to combine. Place in the prepared dish or dishes.
- For the crumble, place the flour, baking powder, brown sugar, toasted muesli and rolled oats in a food processor and process for 10 seconds.
- Add the chilled diced butter and process until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs.
- Spoon the crumble mixture evenly over the berries and place in the oven.
- Cook for 20-25 minutes until golden and bubbling. Serve with yoghurt.
