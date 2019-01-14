Boxing Day ham and ricotta bake
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
Bechamel sauce
|50 g
|Butter
|2 cups
|Milk, warmed
|50 g
|Plain flour
|4 Tbsp
|Pecorino cheese, finely grated
|1 Tbsp
|Dijon mustard
Directions
Ham and ricotta bake
- Preheat the oven to 160C.
- Drizzle the mushrooms with olive oil and season with sea salt and pepper.
- Roast for about 10 minutes, then slice.
- Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.
- In a large casserole dish, combine the pasta, béchamel (below), ham, ricotta and mushrooms.
- Sprinkle with the pecorino and bake for 30 minutes. Serve with bread and salad mix.
- Drizzle with the oil, lemon juice and mustard.
Béchamel sauce
- Over a medium heat, melt the butter in a saucepan until bubbling.
- Add the flour and stir. Allow to cook for 1 minute.
- Gradually add the milk, stirring constantly until a smooth sauce is reached.
- Add the pecorino and mustard, and stir until totally combined.
