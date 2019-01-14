Christmas spiced shortbread
( MAKES 15 small biscuits )
Decorating the Christmas tree has always been a big deal in our family — attaching sweets, treats and candy canes to branches and imagining that moment when we’d take them off to eat. These days spice is more my thing than sugar, so it’s spiced shortbread that is hung from the tree.
Ingredients
|100 g
|Caster sugar, plus extra for rolling
|200 g
|Unsalted butter
|300 g
|Plain flour
|¼ tsp
|Ground nutmeg
|¼ tsp
|Ground cloves
|½ tsp
|Mixed spice
|½ tsp
|Ground cinnamon
Directions
- Heat oven to 170C.
- Beat sugar and butter for 5 minutes until pale and creamy.
- Sift flour and spices on to a clean, dry bench top, then gently fold in creamed sugar and butter until a soft dough starts to form, being careful not to overwork.
- Sprinkle the bench with a little extra caster sugar and gently roll dough with a rolling pin until about 1cm thick. Sprinkle with more caster sugar if required to prevent it from sticking.
- Use Christmas-themed cookie cutters to cut shortbread shapes and place on a baking paper-lined oven tray. Cook for 8 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool.
