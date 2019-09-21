Meal planner: Guilt-free fast food
New World brings you a fresh, healthy reinterpretation of classic fast food favourites.
Most of us would admit to craving unhealthy fast food every now and again, but then the guilt kicks in and it’s rarely worth it. With a bit of creativity though, you don’t have to go without something you love. Here are some clever alternatives to fast food classics that will satisfy those cravings in a healthy, nutrient packed way - you’re welcome!
Check you have in supply
*Vanilla bean extract *Maple syrup *Sea salt *Black pepper *Olive oil *Garlic *Wholegrain toast bread *Eggs *Dijon mustard *Onion powder
Shopping list
- Beef mince
- Red onion
- Carrot
- Zucchini
- Flat leaf parsley
- Cos lettuce
- Yellow or red tomatoes
- Lebanese cucumber
- Cheese
- Sauerkraut
- Chives
- Curly kale
- Unsweetened almond milk
- Pams Superfoods Raw Cacao Powder
- Ripe avocado
- Unsweetened coconut yoghurt
Lettuce leaf burgers
Crispy kale chips
Cacao, coconut and almond thick shake
More healthy alternatives to your guilty pleasures
Cauliflower pizza with aubergine topping
Panko crumbed chicken tenders with honey mustard
Banana ice cream
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/meal-planners/4187/Meal-planner-Guiltfree-fast-food/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation