New World brings you a fresh, healthy reinterpretation of classic fast food favourites.

Most of us would admit to craving unhealthy fast food every now and again, but then the guilt kicks in and it’s rarely worth it. With a bit of creativity though, you don’t have to go without something you love. Here are some clever alternatives to fast food classics that will satisfy those cravings in a healthy, nutrient packed way - you’re welcome!

Check you have in supply

*Vanilla bean extract *Maple syrup *Sea salt *Black pepper *Olive oil *Garlic *Wholegrain toast bread *Eggs *Dijon mustard *Onion powder

Shopping list

Beef mince

Red onion

Carrot

Zucchini

Flat leaf parsley

Cos lettuce

Yellow or red tomatoes

Lebanese cucumber

Cheese

Sauerkraut

Chives

Curly kale

Unsweetened almond milk

Pams Superfoods Raw Cacao Powder

Ripe avocado

Unsweetened coconut yoghurt





Tips from the fresh experts at New World: Kale is another member of the highly nutritious brassica family, which includes broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower. Brassicas are highly regarded due to their nutrient density. Kale is a good source of vitamin A, C and K and is packed full of antioxidants. For more ways to include kale in your diet try adding it to pesto, soups, stir-fries or frittatas, or throw it into your juices and smoothies.

Ingredient in focus: If you’ve ever wondered about the difference between cacao and cocoa you’re not alone. They both come from the cocoa plant but the difference is in their preparation. Cacao powder undergoes very little processing using only low temperatures and is then ground into powder retaining the majority of the cocoa plant’s natural antioxidants and vitamins. Use cacao in raw recipes to get the full benefits.

More healthy alternatives to your guilty pleasures

