Hemp protein powder, hemp seeds and hemp oil all come from the very useful, fast-growing hemp plant and all are valuable for their nutritional properties. Their culinary use has been growing in recent years, particularly amongst those following plant-based diets, and is now becoming more mainstream. Although a relative of cannabis, edible hemp is low (less than 0.3 per cent) of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of marijuana.

Three tablespoons of hemp provide over 100 per cent of our recommended daily intake of magnesium. Per 100g, hemp seed contains more protein and iron than steak, more omega 3 than tuna, more dietary fibre than oats.

Nutty, creamy and green, hemp is very versatile. The powder may be added to smoothies or made into hemp milk. Aaron Brunet adds it to this tortilla dough. Simon Gault makes hemp seed, prune and whisky cake.

The seeds can be sprinkled on to salads and in to muesli; the oil drizzled as a finishing garnish over dishes (with a low smoke point it is better used raw). Most people find the hulled, rather than whole, seed tastes the best. Although cooking the seeds boosts the flavour, omega 3 breaks down at 50C so some of the health benefits will be lost through cooking.

Here are jusrt a few delicious ways toi enjoy hemp:



