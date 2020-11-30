If you have a budding chef, food lover or control-freak in the kitchen who is a challenge to buy for we have some gift ideas that might help.

For the chef: Ottolengi flavour hamper



An exceptional gift hamper for keen cooks. Along with Yotam Ottolenghi’s newly released cookbook, Flavour, this hamper includes a selection of essential pantry ingredients to have on hand for creatine the delicious plant-based Ottolenghi recipes offered in abundance in his latest book. In addition to a hard copy version of Flavour the hamper includes treats used often in Ottonlenghi’s recipes like dried hibiscus flowers, rose harissa, tamarind paste and more, this is most definitely a gift that keeps on giving. Available for $150 from Farro supermarkets or online from Farro.co.nz.

For the foodie who has everything: Good From Scratch Cookery School



The Good from Scratch Cookery School, based in picturesque Muriwai, offers a farm-to-fork experience for food lovers, with one of New Zealand’s most renowned chefs – Michael Van de Elzen – and his wife Bee, who is also a qualified chef. Some would say giving a gift of experience and skill is the perfect Christmas gift combination, with both a fun-filled full day or half-day class available to be gifted. These involve gathering the various ingredients from the farm garden and learning about that produce’s importance to the day’s menu, and preparation and cooking of the dishes, a hands-on experience for all. The picking and cooking ends with everyone eating a meal they made, washed down with a selection of local wines, craft beers and homemade sodas. Gift cards are available from $100 from Goodfromscratch.co.nz.

For the teacher: Jellyologist Jelly Kits



Surveys show that teachers are tired of the cliched coffee mugs and have overdosed on chocolate, so if you are looking for something a bit special for your child’s teacher this year the Jellyologist Jelly Kit is a fun idea. This is jelly for grown ups which comes in sophisticated flavours like Feijoa and Apple and Nan’s Pavlova. The kit comes in your choice of two flavours, cute cone-shaped moulds and garnishes for that extra pizzaz such as white chocolate shaving and coconut threads. This jelly kit is aimed at those who love to have friends over for a glass of bubbles and a few treats, just what any hard-working teacher deserves. Available for $40 from Thejellyologist.com.

For the kitchen DIY-er: Mad Millie Kombucha Kit



For that person in your life who is determined to try their hand at making everything from scratch this kombucha kit is ideal. The hard part about getting started with brewing kombucha is getting access to a SCOBY, the live culture that turns tea and sugar into fizzy, refreshing kombucha. The kit contains a large glass jar, thermometer strip and, most importantly, a SCOBY. Fermenting kombucha is an addictive hobby that will appeal to foodies who like to get creative and experiment with new flavours and methods. The best part about this kit is once they have it they can brew as much, or as little kombucha as they like. It's the gift that keeps on giving. Available for $45 from specialty brewing shops or online at Madmillie.com.

For the Santa stocking: Gorman Ocean Dip Apron

Made from high quality organic cotton Gorman aprons are a colourful gift that any kitchen-dweller would be thrilled to find in their Christmas stocking. This Ocean Dip print shouts summer with bold colours and adorable tucans. It will brighten up anyone’s kitchen and save their favourite clothes from food stains in the process. Available in one size only, this is a limited edition print, exclusive to Gorman. Available from Gorman stores around New Zealand for AUD$59 or online at Gormanshop.com.au

For the enviro-conscious foodie: Eco Home Starter Kit



This eco kit makes a great sustainable gift for anyone in your life who is wanting to tread a little lighter on the planet. These plastic free and zero waste essentials are designed to help replace single use everyday items in your home. This eco-gift includes reusable produce bags, Bento pegs for sealing packaging or hanging out the washing, eco-friendly dish cleaning utensils, a beeswax wrap, soap bar and it all comes in a handy reusable organic cotton drawstring bag. Available for $68 online at Thenaturalco.nz