Yotam Ottolenghi's new cookbook, Flavour + recipes
Create the extraordinary from the ordinary with Yotam Ottolenghi's innovative vegetarian dishes.
Rich, multi-layered, textural vegetable-based recipes are at the heart of Israeli-British chef and writer Yotam Ottolenghi's food. His new cookbook Flavour — the third installment in the bestselling and multi-award-winning Plenty series — is no different. Ottolenghi and his co-writer Ixta Belfrage break down the foundations for creating great flavour, exploring the process, pairing and produce behind each recipe. Here are three high-impact dishes to try:
Berry platter with sheep’s labneh and orange oil
Portobello steaks and butterbean mash
Chaat masala potatoes with yoghurt and tamarind
Ottolenghi
Flavour
is out now
through
Ebury Press
RRP $60.
