7 ways with Jamie Oliver
To celebrate the release of his new book, 7 Ways, Jamie Oliver shares two delicious recipes from it with Be Well.
My kinda butter chicken
Fragrant spices, tomatoes, cashew butter & yoghurt
Serves 2
Total time: 40 minutes
2–3 fresh mixed-colour chillies
350g ripe mixed-colour cherry tomatoes
4 cloves of garlic
6cm piece of ginger
1 tablespoon garam masala
4 heaped tablespoons natural yoghurt
2 x 150g free-range skinless chicken breasts
2 tablespoons smooth cashew butter
Halve and deseed the chillies. Place in a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat
with the tomatoes and blacken all over, turning occasionally. Meanwhile, peel the
garlic and ginger, and finely grate into a large bowl. Add most of the garam masala,
a pinch of sea salt and black pepper and 1 tablespoon of yoghurt. Deeply score the
chicken breasts at 1cm intervals, then massage with the marinade.
Once charred, remove the tomatoes and chillies to a board, returning the pan to a
medium heat with ½ a tablespoon of olive oil and the chicken. Cook and char for
10 minutes, turning halfway, while you pinch off and discard the tomato skins and
roughly chop 1–2 of the chillies, to taste. Remove the gnarly chicken from the pan
and go in with the tomatoes, chopped chillies and cashew butter. Pour in 250ml of
boiling kettle water and stir to pick up the sticky bits. Let it bubble vigorously for
2 minutes and once it starts to thicken, return the chicken to the pan, turning in
the sauce for a final 2 minutes, or until cooked through, then remove to a board.
Off the heat, season the sauce to perfection, then ripple through the remaining
yoghurt. Slice the chicken and serve with the remaining chilli and garam masala.
Recipe: © 2020 Jamie Oliver, 7 Ways
Moreish aubergine salad
Feta cheese, mint, olives, almonds, lemon & honey
Serves 2
Total time: 55 minutes
2 aubergines (250g each)
1 bunch of mint (30g)
20g skin-on almonds
1 lemon
1 tablespoon runny honey
8 mixed-colour olives
40g feta cheese
100g bag of mixed salad
Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Place the whole aubergines directly on the bars of the
oven and roast for 50 minutes, or until beautifully soft, tender and juicy.
Pick the baby mint leaves and put aside. Pick the rest of the leaves into a pestle
and mortar, then add the almonds and roughly crush and pound together. Finely
grate in the lemon zest, squeeze in the juice, and muddle in with the honey and
2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Squash and destone the olives, tear the flesh
into the mix, and crumble in the feta. Mix it all together, then season to perfection
with black pepper. Divide the salad and baby mint leaves between your plates.
Slice the soft aubergines down the middle and place on top, then smother with the
incredible, moreish pesto-style dressing. I like to attack the whole thing, chopping,
tossing and mixing everything together as I tuck in. Delicious hot or cold.
Recipe: © 2020 Jamie Oliver, 7 Ways
7 Ways by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2020 7 Ways). Photography: Levon Biss.
