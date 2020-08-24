To celebrate the release of his new book, 7 Ways, Jamie Oliver shares two delicious recipes from it with Be Well.

My kinda butter chicken





Fragrant spices, tomatoes, cashew butter & yoghurt

Serves 2

Total time: 40 minutes

2–3 fresh mixed-colour chillies

350g ripe mixed-colour cherry tomatoes

4 cloves of garlic

6cm piece of ginger

1 tablespoon garam masala

4 heaped tablespoons natural yoghurt

2 x 150g free-range skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons smooth cashew butter

Halve and deseed the chillies. Place in a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat

with the tomatoes and blacken all over, turning occasionally. Meanwhile, peel the

garlic and ginger, and finely grate into a large bowl. Add most of the garam masala,

a pinch of sea salt and black pepper and 1 tablespoon of yoghurt. Deeply score the

chicken breasts at 1cm intervals, then massage with the marinade.

Once charred, remove the tomatoes and chillies to a board, returning the pan to a

medium heat with ½ a tablespoon of olive oil and the chicken. Cook and char for

10 minutes, turning halfway, while you pinch off and discard the tomato skins and

roughly chop 1–2 of the chillies, to taste. Remove the gnarly chicken from the pan

and go in with the tomatoes, chopped chillies and cashew butter. Pour in 250ml of

boiling kettle water and stir to pick up the sticky bits. Let it bubble vigorously for

2 minutes and once it starts to thicken, return the chicken to the pan, turning in

the sauce for a final 2 minutes, or until cooked through, then remove to a board.

Off the heat, season the sauce to perfection, then ripple through the remaining

yoghurt. Slice the chicken and serve with the remaining chilli and garam masala.

Recipe: © 2020 Jamie Oliver, 7 Ways

Moreish aubergine salad





Feta cheese, mint, olives, almonds, lemon & honey

Serves 2

Total time: 55 minutes

2 aubergines (250g each)

1 bunch of mint (30g)

20g skin-on almonds

1 lemon

1 tablespoon runny honey

8 mixed-colour olives

40g feta cheese

100g bag of mixed salad

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Place the whole aubergines directly on the bars of the

oven and roast for 50 minutes, or until beautifully soft, tender and juicy.

Pick the baby mint leaves and put aside. Pick the rest of the leaves into a pestle

and mortar, then add the almonds and roughly crush and pound together. Finely

grate in the lemon zest, squeeze in the juice, and muddle in with the honey and

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Squash and destone the olives, tear the flesh

into the mix, and crumble in the feta. Mix it all together, then season to perfection

with black pepper. Divide the salad and baby mint leaves between your plates.

Slice the soft aubergines down the middle and place on top, then smother with the

incredible, moreish pesto-style dressing. I like to attack the whole thing, chopping,

tossing and mixing everything together as I tuck in. Delicious hot or cold.

Recipe: © 2020 Jamie Oliver, 7 Ways



