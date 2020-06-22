Seven ways to do breakfast
From grab and go to warm and nourishing these breakfasts will add a whole lot of flavour to your mornings.
Planning ahead: Breakfast loaf
Crushed tomatoes with a dash of balsamic, avocado and basil is a mighty good way to start the day, served on this homemade breakfast loaf.
Get the recipe here.
Healthy as: Blueberry turmeric whip
Use whatever fresh fruit is in season for this easy breakfast smoothie.
Get the recipe here.
Taking your time: Baked eggs and tomato
Cook this up on a weekend morning, served alongside crusty bread.
Get the recipe here.
Weekend wonder: Baby Spanish omelettes
A Spanish omelette is made with chopped up potatoes and sometimes vegetables.
Get the recipe here.
Plant-based: Apple and walnut, oat and quinoa porridge
Soaking grains overnight helps neutralise phytic acid and break down fibres, making them more digestible, but it’s not essential.
Get the recipe here.
Grab and go: Acai smoothie
Use coconut yoghurt to make this a vegan breakfast.
Get the recipe here.
Family fun: BLT Wrap
A lighter take on the classic BLT, these are great for breakfast or lunch.
Get the recipe here.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/hot-topics/whats-on/4271/Seven-ways-to-do-breakfast/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation