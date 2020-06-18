How to host the perfect winter dinner party
The best dinner parties are about good food in a relaxed atmosphere. With the right choice of dishes and some pre-planning you can be relaxed when your guests arrive, with the smell of amazing flavours filling your home. We have carefully selected these recipes to impress your friends and make the cooking experience as enjoyable as possible.
Entrée: Individual mushroom and eggplant pies
You can easily scale this recipe up or down depending on the number of guests.
Get the recipe here.
Main: Belly cut shoulder of pork with roasted vegetables
A roast is a classic and always impressive choice for the main event.
Get the recipe here.
Sides: Extra delicious
If serving a large crowd or simply looking to impress, these sensational sides will be a wonderful accompaniment to your main meal.
Pear, prosciutto and pine nut salad
Get the recipe here.
Polenta chips with aioli
Get the recipe here.
Olive flat bread
Get the recipe here.
Dessert: Saffron-poached tamarillos with vanilla bean custard
These poached tamarillos are a visual knock-out and you can poach them ahead of time and then reheat them on the stove a little while before serving.
Get the recipe here.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/hot-topics/whats-on/4270/How-to-host-the-perfect-winter-dinner-party/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation