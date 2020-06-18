The best dinner parties are about good food in a relaxed atmosphere. With the right choice of dishes and some pre-planning you can be relaxed when your guests arrive, with the smell of amazing flavours filling your home. We have carefully selected these recipes to impress your friends and make the cooking experience as enjoyable as possible.

You can easily scale this recipe up or down depending on the number of guests.

A roast is a classic and always impressive choice for the main event.

Sides: Extra delicious

If serving a large crowd or simply looking to impress, these sensational sides will be a wonderful accompaniment to your main meal.









These poached tamarillos are a visual knock-out and you can poach them ahead of time and then reheat them on the stove a little while before serving.



