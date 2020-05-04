Seven light and healthy lockdown recipes
After four weeks of baking up a storm, with no one to share it with except our small bubbles, it now feels like time to lighten up a little on the meals. Whether boredom led you to bake (like us), or proximity to the fridge allowed some bad snacking habits to creep in, the over-indulgence of four weeks in lockdown means it might be time to make a change. These seven ideas are light, healthy and utterly delightful.
1. Lighter start: Low fat healthy muesli
Getting an unhealthy start to the day can put the whole rest of the day off kilter. Unlike sugary cereals this homemade muesli is low in fat and sugar and you can tailor it to include your favourite nuts, fruits and grains.
Get the recipe here.
A simple and effective way to take a slightly lighter approach to your snack time is to make it all about veggies. Here's a couple other ideas to get you started: try our broad bean crush recipe or our carrot and chickpea dip.
Get the recipe here.
3. Substantial salad: Smoked salmon, avocado and potato salad with lemon mayo
Sometimes if we tell ourselves the indulgence is over and restrict ourselves too much it can be counter-productive. This salad is filling enough for a main meal, packed with good fats and won’t make you feel deprived at all.
Get the recipe here.
4. Carb-less: Lettuce leaf burgers
Next time you are having a burger night at home consider ditching the bun. Wrap your patty and other salads in a crunchy lettuce leaf instead.
Get the recipe here.
A frittata is always your friend. Essentially a crust-less quiche it is a healthy and delicious way to use up all kinds of leftovers and inject a hefty helping of vege into your week.
Get the recipe here.
6. A lighter way: Light butter chicken
Some of our favourite takeaway meals taste amazing because they are packed with sugar and fat. Butter chicken, everyone’s favourite, is a great example of that, so why not switch it out for a lighter version like this one.
An almond base, infused with chewy dates is topped with a fruity filling and a coconut cream ganache. This slice is completely vegan and tastes so good you will think it is really bad for you (but it’s not!).
Get the recipe here.
