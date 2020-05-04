Getting an unhealthy start to the day can put the whole rest of the day off kilter. Unlike sugary cereals this homemade muesli is low in fat and sugar and you can tailor it to include your favourite nuts, fruits and grains.

A simple and effective way to take a slightly lighter approach to your snack time is to make it all about veggies. Here's a couple other ideas to get you started: try our broad bean crush recipe or our carrot and chickpea dip.





Sometimes if we tell ourselves the indulgence is over and restrict ourselves too much it can be counter-productive. This salad is filling enough for a main meal, packed with good fats and won’t make you feel deprived at all. Get the recipe here.





Next time you are having a burger night at home consider ditching the bun. Wrap your patty and other salads in a crunchy lettuce leaf instead.

A frittata is always your friend. Essentially a crust-less quiche it is a healthy and delicious way to use up all kinds of leftovers and inject a hefty helping of vege into your week. Get the recipe here.



Some of our favourite takeaway meals taste amazing because they are packed with sugar and fat. Butter chicken, everyone ’ s favourite , is a great example of that, so why not switch it out for a lighter version like this one.