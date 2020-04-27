Seven simple ideas for when you just can’t face the idea of cooking … again! All of these dishes require little to no cooking at all, just what you need after four weeks without a break from the stove.

Soaking oats overnight makes them easier to digest and means that you have a healthy breakfast for the kids, ready for them to grab, no heating or messing around required.

It is easily to fall into the "I'll just make some toast" rut when you have to think of something to make for lunch every single day, this idea takes that toast and turns it into something worth looking forward to. Get the recipe here.

With some leftover chicken and a sachet of 90 second rice these rolls become super easy, and rather fun. Get the recipe here.

Throw a couple of lightly whisked eggs into the microwave, give it a few short bursts and top with avocado, tomato and fresh herbs for something wholesome and hassle-free. Get the recipe here.

When everyone is home and hungry, or even if you do manage to get out of the house you need sustenance. These flapjacks are simply mixed together in a bowl, spread on a tray and placed in the fridge to set. Get the recipe here.