Survival guide: Cooking in a lockdown Pt. 3
Lockdown (aka Alert level 4) is hitting week four and we are all feeling it. The stress of having to think of something to cook for every single meal, not to mention to challenge of supermarket shopping right now can make everything seem hopeless. We hope these 7 ideas help, even if just a little.
1. With the kids: Mini mousse
Occupy their afternoon and encourage them to eat their dinner with the promise of a cute mug of chocolate custard mousse for dessert.
2. Well bread: Easy banana bread
Did you even live through lockdown if you didn’t turn out a loaf of banana bread?
3. Yes you can can: Lentil and cauliflower curry
A filling vegetarian dish that uses cans of lentils and cheap-buying cauliflower.
4. One-pan wonder: Chicken, leek and celeriac
This is a total cheat sheet for a meal that looks like you’ve spent an entire lockdown-day making it.
5. Freezer friendly: Beef, red wine and mushroom stew
When the shock of lockdown life is over, at least you’ll have a hearty stew on hand to console yourself with.
6. One ingredient, three ways: Eggs
An affordable protein, eggs provide endless options for every meal of the day.
Snack: Two minute mug eggs
Bake: Egg and chorizo bake
Share: Egg fried rice with chicken and prawns
7. Sip of sanity: Sparkling refresher
Andrea Marseglia from K’Rd’s Madame George shares “Mail Lady” - a green tea, gin, honey and sparkling wine cocktail - with Be Well readers to keep us calm and carrying on in lockdown.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/hot-topics/whats-on/4256/Survival-guide-Cooking-in-a-lockdown-Pt-3/
Comments
Join the conversation