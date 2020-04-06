Survival guide: Cooking in a lockdown
Whether you’ve got idle time or you feel busier than ever as you wrangle a household of cooped up kids, here are seven things to make to see you through this week in lockdown.
1. With the kids: Green eggs and ham
Get the littlies involved in making this Dr Suess special – maybe just avert their eyes when you sneak in the greens.
2. From scratch: Easy focaccia
Got time to leaven up your bread game? Try this easy focaccia to get you started.
Yes you can can: Simple tuna linguine
Hook into this pantry staple that’s high in protein and low in fat with this quick but impressive pasta.
4. One dish wonder: One pot mac ’n’ veg
Using whatever’s in the fridge, throw it all in a pot and get back to your Netflix binge.
5. Freezer friendly: Baked meatballs and tomato sauce
Because now you can spend your day batching up several dinners if you feel so inclined.
6. One ingredient, three ways: Pumpkin
If panic-buying a whole pumpkin seemed like a good idea at the time, here’s how to ensure it doesn’t end up in the compost.
Bake: Spiced pumpkin cake
Snack: Curried lentil and pumpkin pasties
Share: Pumpkin risotto with crispy sage
7. Sip of Sanity: Hot chocolate espresso martini
When you can’t go to the bar, it’s time to bring the bar to you. Try this Easter-inspired cocktail to make at home. Chocolate Espresso Martini, two ways.
