Whether you’ve got idle time or you feel busier than ever as you wrangle a household of cooped up kids, here are seven things to make to see you through this week in lockdown.

1. With the kids: Green eggs and ham





Get the littlies involved in making this Dr Suess special – maybe just avert their eyes when you sneak in the greens.





2. From scratch: Easy focaccia





Got time to leaven up your bread game? Try this easy focaccia to get you started.

Yes you can can: Simple tuna linguine

Hook into this pantry staple that’s high in protein and low in fat with this quick but impressive pasta.





Using whatever’s in the fridge, throw it all in a pot and get back to your Netflix binge.





Because now you can spend your day batching up several dinners if you feel so inclined.





6. One ingredient, three ways: Pumpkin





If panic-buying a whole pumpkin seemed like a good idea at the time, here’s how to ensure it doesn’t end up in the compost.





When you can’t go to the bar, it’s time to bring the bar to you. Try this Easter-inspired cocktail to make at home. Chocolate Espresso Martini, two ways.

