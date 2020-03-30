Fran Mazza and the team behind Auckland eateries Winona Forever, Hello Friends + Allies, Sugar, Major Tom and Rude Boy, bring you their beloved café fare in new cookbook Feed Me Feed Me. Megan Wood dishes on its delectable details.

Flicking through a copy of Feed Me Feed Me, I experienced the same exquisite torture as I’ve done standing at the cake display in Auckland cafe Winona Forever. Page after page of delicious recipes had me salivating as I struggled to find just one that I didn’t immediately want to create at home. From Winona Forever’s famous vegan bowl to the goodies in the cabinet at Hello Friends + Allies, it’s all here: everything you need to create some incredible café delights at home. Choosing three recipes to share with our Be Well readers was almost impossible, but we did it, here you go.

Feed Me Feed Me by Fran Mazza, published by Random House RRP $50, available from 1 April 2020.

