As the weather gets cooler, the thought of warm, freshly-baked bread is more appealing than ever - especially at a time when a trip to the supermarket can often see emptied bread shelves. All you need are a few staple ingredients and you're good to go.

How about getting in the kitchen and trying out one or all of these bread recipes? From a fluffy focaccia to an easy gluten-free loaf, the options are endless once you have the basic techniques mastered.

Fresh bread served with melty butter is sure to impress the whole family and is the perfect side to any meal. Here's five recipes to get you started.