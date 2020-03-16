No curry feast is complete without an array of sides, condiments and accompaniments. I mean, what is the point of a curry without some thirsty naan to mop up the gravy? We take things even further with a chutney for dipping, a cooling raita and a sensational naan you can whip up on a busy weeknight.

The Indian flatbread known as naan is typically one that can be made fairly quickly, but this version from a food blogger in Bangalore, India, takes it to the next level by getting hot, fresh naan on the table in about half an hour, from start to finish.

This version uses yogurt to provide a lightly sour undertone, while baking soda instead of yeast gives the dough additional lift. Freshly chopped herbs and sesame seeds add extra flavour and crunch.

Enjoy this on the side of your favourite curry or use as a dipping sauce for samosas.

A raita is a traditional side for cooling off during mouthfuls of a hot curry. This raita uses the sweetness of coconut and the cooling effects of yoghurt to take the edge off; there is a touch of chilli in this version but you can leave it out if you like and it will still be a great side to your favourite curry.