We're constantly on the lookout for fun and fresh new ways to serve food, and Instagram is one of the best places to find some inspiration. In no particular order, here are ten chefs on Instagram who we think do it best, with mouthwatering photos to prove it.

Chris Morocco is the Test Kitchen director of Bon Appetit magazine known for appearing on its Reverse Engineering video series, where he recreates dishes after tasting them blindfolded, as well as video series making Perfect, in which he makes and remakes classic recipes like this pizza until they're perfect.

Annabel Langbein is a well-established Kiwi chef who creates amazing dishes in her home kitchen and has published 25 cookbooks over the years. Her home-style food is tasty and gorgeously photographed, making us want to retreat to a cabin on a lifestyle block and gather vegetables from the garden.

Kiwi baker Claudia Long is a creator of all things sweet and luxurious - her cakes alone are works of art. Based in Auckland, she takes orders for all kinds of functions from weddings to birthdays to baby showers. She's even created gluten-free and eggless recipes, so these stunning sweet treats can be enjoyed by all.

Author of Deliciously Ella Quick and Easy: Plant-based Deliciousness, Ella Mills isn't just Instagram-savvy but also has an app, a podcast and website building on her vegan brand. The UK writer and mum of one shares her recipes on Instagram from tahini brownies to guacamole and chickpea crackers. She's also produced packaged healthy snacks like vegie-based crackers and energy balls.

Danijela Unkovich is a New Zealand registered nutitionist who uses Instagram to share healthy meal ideas, from vegie-packed curries to healthy breakfasts like this porridge bowl. She also runs a community garden program, so she's full of ideas about how to use up fresh produce.

Athena Calderone is an interior designer, author and "visual and culinary storyteller". She's recently released a book called Live Beautiful, along with her original book Eat Beautiful, and shares her simple but stunning recipes to her Instagram. Her account certainly does make the eye swoon - we'd love to have her entire home, let alone her kitchen.

Samin Nostrat is the New York Times columnist of Netflix series Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat fame. She gathered a following with the show named for her book and recently released another title, a collection titled The Best American Food Writing 2019. On her Instagram she shares what she loves to eat – it’s simple but impressive, such as her mouthwatering chicory salad with Roquefort cheese and rice wine vinegar.

Thalia Ho shares her dreamy chocolate creations on Instagram. This is sure to inspire you to get in the kitchen and create something sweet and stunning. From smoked tahini dark chocolate chunk cookies to rye, hazelnut and rum cake – this account is for when you’re feeling fancy and have a few hours to kill in the kitchen.

Justin Chapple is the culinary director of Food and Wine magazine and shares his own recipes on his Instagram. The chef shares plenty of hearty meals, from a simple mashed potato bake to more elaborate concoctions such as blue crab dumplings in soup. We'd make his strawberry preserve and pistachio scrolls - a twist on the cinnamon variety.

Alison Roman is the author of two cookbooks, New York Times bestseller Nothing Fancy and Dining In. Her cooking videos will have your mouth watering asyour scrolling Instagram. She's all about cooking up a feast for friends, but shies away from calling it "entertaining" as it's too stressful. We all wish we were this laid back when it comes to cooking for a crowd, and this might be the account to follow to help with that.