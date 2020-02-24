In addition to tomatoes, make the most of the abundance of late summer produce with these one-dish seasonal salads - perfect for quick and healthy weeknight menus.

The rainbow of late summer produce is at its best right now, but it won't be around much longer. Using sweetcorn, courgettes, eggplant and new potatoes, immerse yourself in the last of summer's bounty with these colourful, flavour-packed main salads that you’ll find yourself making again and again.

Spud selection 101

Not all potatoes are created equal. Here’s how to ensure you’re using the right variety for your dish.

Floury potatoes, such as agria, are high in starch and low in moisture, and are best for mashing, baking, roasting and making chips.

Waxy potatoes, such as Nadine, are better for boiling and making salads.

New potatoes are perfect for boiling and serving hot tossed with butter, salt and mint, or cold with egg like in the salad below.