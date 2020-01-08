The Washington Posts's, Becky Krystal, talks New Year's resolutions of the kitchen kind.

If your vow to drink less and exercise more has already fallen by the way side don't despair, we have five kitchen resolutions we know you can stick to. These incremental, attainable goals that will help you stay in control in the kitchen this year.

1. Organise

There are a few universal chaos locations in the kitchen. You know, the cabinet with all the mismatched storage containers and that "miscellaneous drawer" full of tools you use - and tons you don't. Tackle one spot at a time when you have 10 or 15 minutes and feel the burden lift. Thin out the gadgets you never or rarely reach for (how many digital thermometers do you really need?), and you'll be much more likely to find and use the ones you do. The same goes for the spice cabinet.

2. Take better care of your tools

Your kitchen is full of equipment and tools that can last forever as long as you treat them right. So, learn which items are best washed by hand - knives, pots and skillets are at the top of the list - and how to do that best. Keep your knives sharp (and safe). Keep your cast iron seasoned, and don't let it sit around wet to develop rust. Don't use your nonstick cookware on high heat. Don't heat an empty enameled cast-iron Dutch oven on the stove top. When in doubt, read the manual.

3. Use less, re-use more

Granted, this may be the hardest one on this list. If you're a plastic wrap and aluminum foil addict, try to eliminate, or at least reduce, your habit. You can find reusable options for almost any kitchen staple these days, whether it's beeswax wraps, silicone bags, cotton or mesh produce pouches, metal straws and food covers.

4. Store your fruits and vegetables properly

Produce is essentially a living, breathing thing. If you think you can just toss it in your fridge and assume it will be OK, you'll be disappointed. Learn which foods benefit from humidity (generally, fruit needs less and vegetables more) and which should not be stored together (separate ethylene-producing items from ethylene-sensitive items). Some - potatoes, onions - shouldn't be stored in the refrigerator at all. Any slightly wilted vege can be frozen and then used to make vegetable stock, like this one from Megan May.

5. Keep your kitchen cleaner

This is always an admirable goal. Whether you're a clean-as-you-go or clean-at-the-end, you never want to walk away from the kitchen without having tidied up. Procrastination here does not pay off, especially if there are dishes to wash and messes to wipe up. Of course, the kitchen is full of annoying little cracks and crevices, and stubborn stains. Inexpensive tools like wooden skewers, a Magic Eraser scrubber, and toothbrushes are among cheap tools to help you get the job done.