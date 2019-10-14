A taste of Asia at home
Give these flavour-packed dishes a go this weekend.
BBQ Japanese meat skewers
Inspired by Japanese yakitori, we just love the strong marinade flavours.
Prawn, lemongrass, coconut and chilli fried rice
For a bright, fresh fish that packs a punch in crunch and flavour, you can't go past this quick and easy one-wok meal.
Tempura medley with dipping sauce
Tempura is a light batter perfect for upping the game on a simple vege platter. And our dipping sauce is a total umami bomb that you'll want to use again and again.
Ancient grains chicken katsu with brown rice and buckwheat
Our spin on the traditional katsu. It's healthy, fast and incredibly delicious!
