Late night Japanese bites
If you are staying up late for the Rugby make sure you do it in style with some seriously tasty on-theme Japanese eats. These recipes are simple, crowd-pleasing and shareable so invite a friend or two and really make a night of it.
Crispy chicken karaage with sriracha mayo
Our crispy chicken karaage with sriracha mayo is seriously addictive. We use Diamond’s Hot ‘n spicy Coat ‘n Cook to make it super simple and super delish! Karaage (pronounced ka-ra-ah-geh) is a popular Japanese dish.
Umai skewers
These Japanese inspired colourful Umai Skewers are the most moreish snack ever. Trust us… you’ll be going back for seconds! They’re delicious, easy and quick to make, perfect for any occasion to have as a starter or snack option.
