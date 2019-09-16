If you are staying up late for the Rugby make sure you do it in style with some seriously tasty on-theme Japanese eats. These recipes are simple, crowd-pleasing and shareable so invite a friend or two and really make a night of it.

Our crispy chicken karaage with sriracha mayo is seriously addictive. We use Diamond’s Hot ‘n spicy Coat ‘n Cook to make it super simple and super delish! Karaage (pronounced ka-ra-ah-geh) is a popular Japanese dish.