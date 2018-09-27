10 delicious ways to cook with cheese
Super versatile in cooking and delicious on its own, cheese is much loved in Kiwi homes. October is NZ Cheese Month, where we celebrate local cheesemakers and their craft, and here at Bite we are sharing some of our favourite ways to use it in the kitchen.
1. Put it on top
Pizzas, pasta bakes, pies and gratins are family favourites for many reasons, not least of which is the layer of delicious browned cheesy goodness on top.
2. Sauce it up
Take a humble bechamel, add lashings of cheese and pasta you have one of the most beloved comfort foods of all time — mac 'n' cheese — and that is just the beginning when it comes to the cheesy sauces we love.
- Grilled chicken breast with blue cheese sauce
- Lamb rack with whipped goat’s cheese and basil bearnaise
- Four cheese mac
3. Stuff it
We never get tired of stuffing things with cheese, from oozing melted mozzarella making a surprise appearance within to the sweetness of fruit balanced with a creamy goat's cheese.
- Stuffed pears with goat’s cheese, walnut and honey
- Goat's cheese stuffed prunes
- Tamarillo and blue cheese-stuffed chicken breasts
- Cheese and ham stuffed French toast
- Ricotta cheese and spinach stuffed crepes
4. Mix it in
Add grated cheese to your favourite meatballs; dice it up and add it to fritters or stir it through soup for a creamy tang.
- Parmesan meatballs
- Chicken, mushroom and lemon risotto
- Butternut, pea and haloumi fritters
- Broccoli and blue cheese soup
5. Melt it
There is something so scrumptious about melted cheese, especially when you plan your meal around it, like in these decadent recipes.
6. Crumble it
Some of our all-time favourite salads feature a topping of crumbled cheese. A crumbling of feta also adds a zest to quiche, pizza and more.
- Asparagus and witloof salad with blue cheese and walnut crumble
- Impossible to fail quiche
- Fig, date, goat's cheese and rocket salad
- Creamy cauliflower soup with crumbled blue cheese and thyme
- Pizza with caramelised onion, feta, rocket, and walnuts
7. Dress it
A creamy cheesy dressing on a salad may seem a little contradictory but with the right dressing and the right salad, it can be a match made in heaven.
- Quinoa and broccoli salad with blue cheese dressing
- Spring vegetable salad with boursin cream
- Poached chicken and fresh peach salad with goat's cheese and creamy basil dressing
8. Bake with it
These cheesy savoury baking recipes are wonderful for afternoon tea, picnics or lunchboxes.
- Three-ingredient cheese scones
- Cheese, ham and rosemary pinwheel scones
- Sheep cheese tart with dates and walnuts
- Gluten-free spinach and smoked cheese muffins
9. Entertain with it
Cheese and crackers are synonymous with entertaining but if you really want to take the cheese love up a notch at your next soiree, try one of these party bites.
- Nutty cheese ball
- Walnut and raisin brie
- Mini cheese and bacon tartlets
- Goat's cheese balls with manuka honey
- Cheese twists
10. Pair it with veg
Certain vegetables — think asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini — are taken to the next level when paired with cheese.
