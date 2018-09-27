Super versatile in cooking and delicious on its own, cheese is much loved in Kiwi homes. October is NZ Cheese Month, where we celebrate local cheesemakers and their craft, and here at Bite we are sharing some of our favourite ways to use it in the kitchen.

1. Put it on top

Pizzas, pasta bakes, pies and gratins are family favourites for many reasons, not least of which is the layer of delicious browned cheesy goodness on top.



2. Sauce it up

Take a humble bechamel, add lashings of cheese and pasta you have one of the most beloved comfort foods of all time — mac 'n' cheese — and that is just the beginning when it comes to the cheesy sauces we love.



3. Stuff it

We never get tired of stuffing things with cheese, from oozing melted mozzarella making a surprise appearance within to the sweetness of fruit balanced with a creamy goat's cheese.



4. Mix it in

Add grated cheese to your favourite meatballs; dice it up and add it to fritters or stir it through soup for a creamy tang.

5. Melt it

There is something so scrumptious about melted cheese, especially when you plan your meal around it, like in these decadent recipes.

6. Crumble it

Some of our all-time favourite salads feature a topping of crumbled cheese. A crumbling of feta also adds a zest to quiche, pizza and more.

7. Dress it

A creamy cheesy dressing on a salad may seem a little contradictory but with the right dressing and the right salad, it can be a match made in heaven.

8. Bake with it

These cheesy savoury baking recipes are wonderful for afternoon tea, picnics or lunchboxes.







9. Entertain with it

Cheese and crackers are synonymous with entertaining but if you really want to take the cheese love up a notch at your next soiree, try one of these party bites.

10. Pair it with veg

Certain vegetables — think asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini — are taken to the next level when paired with cheese.



