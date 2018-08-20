Celebrate the change of season with cream cakes and Dilmah tea

An afternoon tea that hints at spring is sure to put just that in to the step of invited guests. New season strawberries, or their Australian counterparts, if it's too early, will lift the spirits served in a simple cream sponge. There’s a plate of fluffy cloud-like meringues to float away on and pretty tea cups filled with fragrant infusions.

The English have a tradition of soaking prunes in tea and the combination is delicious when paired with something sweet such as meringue. Dilmah Ceylon Gold is a full-bodied tea with full yet rounded tannins that balance the sweetness of the prunes. Buy online at thedilmahshop. Start this recipe 12 hours in advance.

Enjoy this strawberry sponge cake with Dilmah Holy Basil, Ginger, Lemon & Lemongrass infusion. With its gentle burst of citrus and soft savoury herbal notes, it’s like springtime in spice island.

