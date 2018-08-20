Afternoon tea with a sip of spring
Celebrate the change of season with cream cakes and Dilmah tea
An afternoon tea that hints at spring is sure to put just that in to the step of invited guests. New season strawberries, or their Australian counterparts, if it's too early, will lift the spirits served in a simple cream sponge. There’s a plate of fluffy cloud-like meringues to float away on and pretty tea cups filled with fragrant infusions.
Meringue tarts with tea-soaked prunes
The English have a tradition of soaking prunes in tea and the combination is delicious when paired with something sweet such as meringue. Dilmah Ceylon Gold is a full-bodied tea with full yet rounded tannins that balance the sweetness of the prunes. Buy online at thedilmahshop. Start this recipe 12 hours in advance.
Strawberry sponge cake
Enjoy this strawberry sponge cake with Dilmah Holy Basil, Ginger, Lemon & Lemongrass infusion. With its gentle burst of citrus and soft savoury herbal notes, it’s like springtime in spice island.
You could also serve
- Classic Kiwi asparagus rolls made with blanched fresh asparagus spears rolled in crustless brown bread that's been spread with butter whipped with lemon zest and chopped chives.
- Warm homemade sausage rolls with a filling of ground cinnamon, finely chopped garlic, chopped parsley and a beaten egg mixed with well-seasoned minced lamb.
- Scallop toasts: Toss scallops with a little extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper and fry quickly over high heat. Place each scallop on a small round of toast (cut with a cookie cutter and toasted in the oven) spread with garlic mayonnaise. Top each with a small sprig of dill.
