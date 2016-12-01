If the torch has recently been passed or circumstances have changed and it is suddenly your turn to host Christmas you are probably a little overwhelmed and worried about getting it all wrong. We have pulled together some of our best how-to’s, tips, recipes, collections and suggestions for preparing an amazing feast for the family this Christmas.

How to glaze a ham

Ray McVinnie takes you through how to achieve a lovely sweet glaze on your Christmas ham in this straight-forward video:





Watch the video

And here are some more flavour combination ideas for your ham glaze if you want to mix it up:

See more ham glaze ideas

Christmas turkey 101

How to defrost, brine, cook and carve the big bird and crowd-pleasing ways to serve it.



Find out how to carve a turkey here.

Christmas seafood

If you family love seafood there are lots of ways to add some festive seafood to the meal options. You can keep it simple by offering a cold seafood platter, here is how to get it right.





If you want to cook some seafood to impress why not try this baked salmon side, delicious served cold or hot and goes a long way: Get the recipe

There are more great Christmas seafood ideas in our collection here.

Christmas sides, salads, sauces and trimmings

No Christmsas is complete without some salads and if you are taking this whole Christmas thing seriously you may want to throw in some traditional (and not so traditional) sauces and sides too.

This fresh and vibrant collection brings together our very best sides and salads for the festive season: Get the collection

Check out Peter Gordon’s side ideas for a Christmas buffet: Read the feature

Put the finishing touches on your Christmas meal with this collection of delicious and easy to make sauces, with a few flourishes thrown in too: Get the collection

Christmas desserts

If your guests are expecting a traditional Christmas cake why don’t you try this miraculous three-ingredient Christmas cake by Annabel Langbein, you won’t believe how good it is! Get the recipe





Check out five classic Christmas desserts you can make without having a nervous breakdown: Get the recipes

If you simply must have a pavlova but the idea of making a pavlova base seems overwhelming you could use store bought or check out these tips for a foolproof pavlova from Peter Gordon: Read the feature

Happy hosting, Merry Christmas.