House party: Recipes for the holiday home or bach
Sharing a holiday home with a group of friends? We've got a few suggestions for crowd-pleasing mealtimes
Bring a few flavour boosters
Make up jars of dressings or sauces and take them with you to dress up your barbecues and salads. See Kathy Paterson’s vinaigrettes and dressings and these moreish recipes below. There are a couple of sweet sauces too to pour over store-bought ice cream.
- Homemade barbecue sauce
- Sweetcorn relish
- Jamaican jerk sauce
- Mustard sauce
- Tomato kasundi
- Raspberry and vanilla yoghurt sauce
- Chocolate fudge sauce
Think slow
A slow-cooked cut of well-flavoured meat is a crowd pleaser (and requires minimal intervention from the cook). Put out salads and slider buns or flatbreads and everyone can help themselves.
- Slow-roasted Middle Eastern-style lamb leg
- Slow-roasted pork leg with pomegranate slaw
- Slow-roasted Asian pork with a salad of cucumber, chili and soy
Fill the biscuit tins
Perfect for morning coffee or late night snacking. The strawberry and coconut and Anzac biscuit recipes below make great instant desserts as sandwiches with bought (or homemade) icecream.
- Salted chocolate and walnut cookies
- White chocolate and cranberry biscuits
- Strawberry and coconut icecream sandwiches
- Anzac biscuit and rum and raisin icecream sandwiches
Make a dip or two
Time for 5pm nibbles with drinks. Quickly-made dips are the way to go.
- Carrot and chickpea dip
- Salmon dip
- Glorious green dip with pita crisps
- Chilli con queso jalapeno cheese sauce
- Quick beetroot dip
- Mexican bean dip
Enjoy a leisurely breakfast
You’ve got the time for a relaxed start to the day and we’ve got the breakfast for you and your guests.
- Lemon buttered asparagus, salmon and eggs
- Crab, ricotta and herb omelettes
- Citrus breakfast crumb
- Breakfast frittata
- Silky chia and dried plum breakfast
- Wholemeal buttermilk pancakes
Raise your glasses to holiday fun with a cocktail
Hopefully everyone’s found a relaxing spot on the deck. One of these summery sundowners is just what you all need right now.
- French 75
- Peach elderflower bellini
- Kerikeri julep
- Rhubarb rose syrup
- Sparkling duet
- Raspberry bubbles
- Aperol spritz
Barbecue it
You've probably already thought that cooking outdoors would be a good idea and we've got a full collection of barbecue recipes for some added inspiration.
Liven up your meals with exciting salads
Put out a big platter of salads like these from Warren Elwin and even a plain snarler is going to taste exciting. We're loving the beauty, sweet, crisp and salty deliciousness of Karena and Kasey's watermelon one too.
