Sharing a holiday home with a group of friends? We've got a few suggestions for crowd-pleasing mealtimes

Bring a few flavour boosters

Make up jars of dressings or sauces and take them with you to dress up your barbecues and salads. See Kathy Paterson’s vinaigrettes and dressings and these moreish recipes below. There are a couple of sweet sauces too to pour over store-bought ice cream.

Think slow

A slow-cooked cut of well-flavoured meat is a crowd pleaser (and requires minimal intervention from the cook). Put out salads and slider buns or flatbreads and everyone can help themselves.

Fill the biscuit tins

Perfect for morning coffee or late night snacking. The strawberry and coconut and Anzac biscuit recipes below make great instant desserts as sandwiches with bought (or homemade) icecream.

Make a dip or two

Time for 5pm nibbles with drinks. Quickly-made dips are the way to go.

Enjoy a leisurely breakfast

You’ve got the time for a relaxed start to the day and we’ve got the breakfast for you and your guests.

Raise your glasses to holiday fun with a cocktail

Hopefully everyone’s found a relaxing spot on the deck. One of these summery sundowners is just what you all need right now.

Barbecue it

You've probably already thought that cooking outdoors would be a good idea and we've got a full collection of barbecue recipes for some added inspiration.

Liven up your meals with exciting salads

Put out a big platter of salads like these from Warren Elwin and even a plain snarler is going to taste exciting. We're loving the beauty, sweet, crisp and salty deliciousness of Karena and Kasey's watermelon one too.