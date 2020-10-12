Lessening our reliance on single-use plastic in the kitchen is an ongoing battle, but these eco-friendly products are a great place to start.

1. Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags

Designed to replace one-time use Ziploc bags these reusable storage bags are made from silica, a raw material used in making silicone. Silica is derived from sand and is 100% recyclable. The bags are airtight and leak-proof and unlike plastic they can withstand high temperatures and are safe to put in the microwave, dishwasher and oven. Of course, they can also safely go in the fridge and freezer and are very durable. A four pack of reusable food storage bags are $31 from Greenelephant.co.nz.

2. Silicone Straws

Each year Sustainable Coastlines pick up more than 23,200 single-use plastic straws from Auckland beaches alone. If you have little (or big) ones at home who are not keen to give up their beloved drinking straws, NZ company Haakaa have an eco-friendly alternative for you. Made from soft silicone, these straws come in a range of shapes, designs and colours. Each set comes with 6 straws as well as two cleaning tools and they start at $19 online from Haakaa.co.nz

3. Reusable Fabric Bowl Covers

Available in a range of fun patters, from watermelons to flamingos these bowl covers are the perfect replacement for plastic wrap and foil. These three-piece sets include a small, medium and large bowl cover. Made from a waterproof fabric, these bowl covers can be used over and over with a simple wash between uses. Available online for $25 from Intentionally.co.nz

4. Reusable produce and bulk bin bags

Add a set of these reusable produce bags to your shopping routine. These Honeywrap bags are made from certified organic unbleached cotton and are durable and washable. The set of 5 bags includes three net bags that are perfect for loose produce, while the two solid fabric bags are the perfect solution for loose bulk bin items like seeds. A set of 5 bags are $24.90 from Honeywrap.co.nz

5. Reusable bin liner

This reusable bin liner bag from ecowarehouse may seem a little messy at first but it will save you money and stop your plastic rubbish bags ending up in landfill. These bin liners are waterproof, washable, vegan and are available in three sizes and a range of fun colours. Ecowarehouse bin liners range from $20 - $30 (depending on size) from Ecowarehouse.nz