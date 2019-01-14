If you’re overrun with courgettes but don’t want to see them go to waste, here’s three fresh ideas to use them up.

Oodles of zoodles

If you haven’t invested in a spiraliser yet, now’s the time. It may take a little longer to prep your ‘pasta’ but you’ll save time (and calories) in the cooking process, which takes just 30 seconds in a pot of boiling water. Or you can forego cooking altogether and opt for a raw version. Use as a substitute for spaghetti or noodles – or just add olive oil and lemon zest for a fresh side dish.



Spiral vegetables with seeds and nuts





Cakes and bakes

From gluten-free loaves to chocolate cake and muffins, it’s amazing what you can add courgette to for an extra moisture surge. Our favourite? Amanda Laird’s coconut, courgette and rosewater cakes. Pretty and delicious!



Coconut, courgette and rosewater cakes





Get pickled

One of the best ways to use up both courgettes and cucumbers is to pickle them in vinegar. For a quick and instant pickle, try ribboning courgette with a vegetable peeler and soaking it in vinegar with mustard seed, salt and sugar. It makes a tangy addition to both salads and curries – and you can keep adding more courgette to the pickle juice as you use it up.



Quick sandwich pickles



