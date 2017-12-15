No kneading, no creaming of butter and sugar ... easy breads and baking for the holiday kitchen

Lovely for dessert with custard or transported for a picnic. Buttermilk adds flavour and produces a lighter texture but if you don’t have any on hand, make your own by stirring 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar into 1 cup milk. Let the mixture stand at room temperature for 5-10 minutes, until you see it is slightly thicker and has curdled a little.

A super simple loaf that can be mixed together in no time.

If you want an impressive cake but don't want to bake all day, this recipe from Lyndey Milan's Baking Secrets TV series is for you.

This recipe is taken from Country Calendar Homestead Baking. At Retaruke Station in the central North Island, Rachel Steele bakes this light-textured, wholemeal bread for her family every week. It also freezes well.

Bite food writer Kathy Paterson has making this bread for years — the original recipe came from Prue Barton and David Griffiths of Mister D Dining in Napier. Yeast loves warm weather, so this is a perfect fast bread to make over summer. Best eaten the day it is made.

Turn scone dough into easy mini pizza bases for the kids to top with their favourites, or roll it into large thin bases to top with yours!

Easily made, moreish morning tea treats.

This recipe makes 12 medium-sized, very yummy muffins.

From Masterchef winner Ben Macdonald, this lunch or dinner dish is deceptively easy, tasty and healthy. Make it with any vegetables you may have to hand and enjoy it with a simple salad.

Moist and light, these scones will go down well with all in the household at any time of the day.





