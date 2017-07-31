4 Bites: One-dish oven bakes for winter
Salmon and shrimp tartine
- Lightly roll out 1 sheet of puff pastry, prick with a fork and egg wash, then pre-cook on a hot pizza stone (or oven tray) in a hot oven until just starting to colour at edges. Remove.
- Whisk ¼ cup mascarpone (or cream cheese) with 2 Tbsp sour cream, 1 Tbsp horseradish and the zest and juice of ½ lemon. Spread evenly over pastry.
- Top with pieces of fresh salmon (cut into thin strips), raw shrimp, thinly peeled courgette and/or baby spinach greens, and sliced cherry tomatoes. Top with torn pieces of mozzarella, a sprinkling of capers and a couple of anchovies and bake in a hot oven until coloured and crispy at edges. Serves 4-6. Get the recipe
Winter fruit cobbler
- Simmer 5 apples, 4 tamarillos, 2 kiwifruit and 1 pear (peeled and evenly chopped) with 2 Tbsp caster sugar, the zest and juice of 1 lemon, 2 star anise and a splash of apple juice until apples are just tender. Cool. Remove star anise and place fruit in a baking dish.
- Into a mixing bowl sift 1 large cup self-raising flour, ⅓ cup caster sugar, 1 tsp grated nutmeg and ¼ tsp salt. Rub in 100g butter. Mix in ⅔ cup desiccated coconut and ⅓ cup blitzed walnuts.
- Whisk ½ cup yoghurt with 1 egg and the zest and juice of 1 lemon and stir into dry ingredients to form a wet dough.
- Cover the top of fruit with torn pieces of dough, brush with egg wash and bake in a hot oven until the fruit is bubbling through the golden top. Serve with thick cream. Serves 6-8. Get the recipe
Loaded spuds
- Steam 2-3 washed agria potatoes over salty water until cooked. Cool, then cut in half and scoop flesh into a mixing bowl. Mash with 1 egg and 2 Tbsp sour cream.
- Mix in 4 rashers cooked, chopped bacon, 1 chopped spring onion, a small handful chopped chives and fresh parsley (or coriander), 3 thinly sliced button mushrooms, ½ cup grated smoked cheddar, 50g chopped walnuts, and 1 Tbsp chopped pickled jalapenos (optional). Season and pile back into skins.
- Place on an oven tray, top with a little more grated cheese and bake in a hot oven until golden and hot through. Serves 4-6 as a side dish or a filling winter lunch or supper. Get the recipe
Grilled fish and greens
- Whisk 1 Tbsp each of soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, sriracha sauce, sesame oil and miso paste with the zest and juice of ½ lemon and 1-2 tsp fish sauce until smooth.
- Add the fillets from one small scaled, skin-on fish (snapper or trevally) cut into portion sizes and refrigerate to marinate for an hour.
- Into a roasting dish, slice a handful of broccolini, 2 bok choy, 2 spring onions and 1-2 courgettes. Toss with the zest and juice of ½ lemon, a splash of sesame oil, salt and pepper. Cook under a hot grill, tossing occasionally. When almost cooked through, lay fish skin side up on to vegetables, pour over the marinade and cook until fish is just cooked. Serve with rice, or noodles. Serves 4. Get the recipe
