5 favourite sweetcorn recipes
Serving it plain boiled or barbecued is great, but these recipes make summery sweetcorn even better.
Grilled sweetcorn with balsamic and chilli
Spice up fresh corn with balsamic, chilli, parmesan and fresh mint.
Sweetcorn and basil tagliatelle with broccolini and fried breadcrumbs
Try adding in-season corn to pasta with this delicious tagliatelle.
Sweetcorn relish
Great with barbecued fish or meats, on top of hot dogs or sprinkled on summery salads.
Corn and courgette muffins in husks
About 8 husks - the leaves that directly cover the corn kernels - are used to hold the batter.
Mexican corn salad
The sweetness of corn and the zing of chilli, coriander and lime.
