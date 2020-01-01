Beautiful basil
There are loads of tasty ways besides pesto (although we have recipes here for that too) to use your glut of summery basil growing in the garden. A sprinkling of the recipes below call for Thai basil - it's spicier than the more common sweet herb we are used to pairing with tomatoes and mozzarella. With a distinctive aniseed/licorice taste and narrow pointy leaves, Thai basil is used in Southeast Asian dishes and salads. Buy it in some supermarkets and at Asian grocery stores and produce markets.
Pesto
18
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/collections/3299/Beautiful-basil/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation