Beautiful basil

There are loads of tasty ways besides pesto (although we have recipes here for that too) to use your glut of summery basil growing in the garden. A sprinkling of the recipes below call for Thai basil - it's spicier than the more common sweet herb we are used to pairing with tomatoes and mozzarella. With a distinctive aniseed/licorice taste and narrow pointy leaves, Thai basil is used in Southeast Asian dishes and salads. Buy it in some supermarkets and at Asian grocery stores and produce markets.