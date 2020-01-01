Plant-based meals

Delicious meals for vegetarians and those who want to incorporate more plant-based recipes into their diets. Most of these recipes are also vegan and gluten- and dairy-free and for those that aren't, a few simple substitutions (for example using coconut yoghurt, gluten-free soy sauce or tamari sauce) will make them so. With plenty of robust flavours, these recipes also get a big tick for their nutritional content ... it's healthy eating at its tastiest.