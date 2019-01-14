Gluten-free desserts
These dessert recipes are gluten-free. If the recipe calls for baking powder or icing sugar, be sure to use the gluten-free variety. Yoghurt usually is gluten-free but sometimes ingredients are added that may be unsuitable for gluten-intolerant people. Depending upon the flavour, this may be the case too with bought icecream and chocolate. It pays to check ingredient labels first.
Take a look at our gluten-free baking and sweets collection for more recipes, and read on with our guide to gluten-free meals and nutritionist Mikki Williden's feature, Gluten: The devil is in the detail.
